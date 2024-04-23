NextEra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported net income of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.27 billion in its first quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 91 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.