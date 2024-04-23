NextEra Energy Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $70 million.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $257 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP

