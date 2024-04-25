Newmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $170 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $170 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.