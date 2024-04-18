Netflix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.33 billion.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $5.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $9.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $9.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX

