NatWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.16 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Edinburgh, Britain, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.48 billion, beating Street forecasts.

