Nabors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $4.54 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.24 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $743.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730.6 million.

