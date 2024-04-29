MVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Monday reported profit of $4.5 million in…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Monday reported profit of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38 million.

