Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Mountain Province: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Mountain Province: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 2, 2024, 5:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Monday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The diamond mining company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.3 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $243.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPVDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPVDF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up