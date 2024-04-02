Mountain Province: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Monday reported a loss of $55.7 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Monday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The diamond mining company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.3 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $243.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPVDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPVDF

