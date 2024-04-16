Morgan Stanley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.41 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.41 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $26.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.14 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.