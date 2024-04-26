Moog: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $60 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $60 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $930.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Moog expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOG.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOG.A

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.