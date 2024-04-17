Live Radio
Monarch Casino: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 4:09 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $121.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.1 million.

