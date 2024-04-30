Molson Coors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $207.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.6 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

