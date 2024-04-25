Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.