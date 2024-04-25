Mobileye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $218 million in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $218 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $239 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.6 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.96 billion.

