Minerals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $46.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $534.5 million in the period.

