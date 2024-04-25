Microsoft: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.94 billion.…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.94 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $61.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.