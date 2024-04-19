Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MetroCity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MetroCity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2024, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported net income of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Doraville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCBS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up