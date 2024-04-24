Meta Platforms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.37 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $4.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $36.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $36.5 billion to $39 billion.

