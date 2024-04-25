Meta Platforms, O’Reilly Automotive fall; Chipotle, TransUnion rise, Thursday, 4/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Meta Platforms Inc., down $52.12…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $52.12 to $441.38.

Facebook’s parent company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

International Business Machines Corp., down $15.19 to $168.91.

The technology and consulting company is buying HashiCorp for about $6.4 billion.

Teradyne Inc., up $8.21 to $108.91.

The maker of wireless products and equipment to test semiconductors beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $185.21 to $3,111.97.

The Mexican food chain’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc., down $38.57 to $1,054.13.

The auto parts retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

BHP Group Ltd., down $2.03 to $57.21.

The Australian mining company confirmed its offer to buy Anglo American.

TransUnion, up $5.61 to $74.29.

The credit reporting company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Union Pacific Corp., up $11.57 to $243.55.

The railroad beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

