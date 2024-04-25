Meta Platforms, O’Reilly Automotive fall; Chipotle, TransUnion rise, Thursday, 4/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc., down $52.12 to $441.38.
Facebook’s parent company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
International Business Machines Corp., down $15.19 to $168.91.
The technology and consulting company is buying HashiCorp for about $6.4 billion.
Teradyne Inc., up $8.21 to $108.91.
The maker of wireless products and equipment to test semiconductors beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $185.21 to $3,111.97.
The Mexican food chain’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
O’Reilly Automotive Inc., down $38.57 to $1,054.13.
The auto parts retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
BHP Group Ltd., down $2.03 to $57.21.
The Australian mining company confirmed its offer to buy Anglo American.
TransUnion, up $5.61 to $74.29.
The credit reporting company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Union Pacific Corp., up $11.57 to $243.55.
The railroad beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
