Merit Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $323.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.9 million.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.