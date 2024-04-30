Melco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday…

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.