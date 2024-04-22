Medpace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported earnings of $102.6 million in its first…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported earnings of $102.6 million in its first quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.20 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $511 million in the period.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $10.79 to $11.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDP

