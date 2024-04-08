Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $683,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.1 million.

