Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 8, 2024, 5:21 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $683,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

