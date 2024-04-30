McDonald’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.93 billion. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

