MaxLinear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $110 million.

