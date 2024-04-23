Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.3…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $809.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.6 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.