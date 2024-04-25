Materialise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in…

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

