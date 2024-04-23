Matador: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $193.7 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $193.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $787.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTDR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.