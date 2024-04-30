Martin Marietta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.05…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $16.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.3 billion.

