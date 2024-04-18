Marsh & McLennan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.47 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.