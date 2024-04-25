MarineMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $582.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.6 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $3.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.