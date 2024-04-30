Marathon Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $937 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $33.21 billion in the period.

