Manpower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Manpower expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.34.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

