Manhattan Associates: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $53.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $254.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.3 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.86 to $3.94 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.03 billion.

