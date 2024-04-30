Logitech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $167.6 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $956.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $612.1 million, or $3.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.3 billion.

