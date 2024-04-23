LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $158 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share.

