Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $535.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $555 million for the fiscal second quarter.

