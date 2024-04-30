Lilly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.24 billion.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $8.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.81 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.4 billion to $43.6 billion.

