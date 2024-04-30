Lear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $109.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $24 billion to $24.6 billion.

