LCNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in…

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.