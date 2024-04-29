Lattice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $140 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSCC

