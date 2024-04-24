Lam Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $965.8…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $965.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $7.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.26 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.50 to $8.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

