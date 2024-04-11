Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.4 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.7 million.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.