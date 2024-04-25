Labcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $228 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.45 to $15.35 per share.

