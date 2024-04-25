L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $283 million.…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $283 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.8 billion to $21.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.