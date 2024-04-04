Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $998,000…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $998,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $243 million to $246 million.

