Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

