Kforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $351.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $352 million to $360 million.

