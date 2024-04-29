Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Kforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:33 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $351.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $352 million to $360 million.

