Kearny: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 8:39 AM

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNY

