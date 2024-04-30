KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $93 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion.

